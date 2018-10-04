Elisabeth ‘Betty’ Ann Wells (1927-2018)

“Kind, adventurous, tenacious, generous, happy with a grand sense of humor”

BELGRADE - Our cherished friend and neighbor Elisabeth “Betty” Ann Wells passed away peacefully on Jan’s birthday at her much-loved cottage on Long Pond in Belgrade Lakes, Sept. 23, 2018.

Betty was born on April 25, 1927 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Dr. William C.V. and Pearl Schabacher Wells. Betty was educated in New Jersey where her father was the school doctor. She Graduated from Lesley University with a B.S. Degree in Physical Education. Betty taught in Hawaii and spent the remainder of her teaching career at Fort Washington Junior High school instructing P.E. in the Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland.

Betty retired in 1984 and moved to Belgrade Lakes to start a life of adventure and travel. Betty and Jan traveled extensively with Jackie and Kay from the Galapagos Islands to Alaska and gandering to the national parks. Her last park visit was in 2013 at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. She adored all animals whether water or land; in particular loons, puffins, polar bear, and whales.

Betty was an avid carver and woodworker. She made several doll houses and toy boxes as fundraisers. Generosity was one of Betty’s virtues. Started by her father she continued the educational support of many students in Maine. Her camp on Long Pond was her favorite place to be – listening to the loons, fishing, kayaking and taking friends on her pontoon boat.

Betty was a member and integral part of Fairbanks Union Church and a staunch supporter of Fairbanks School Neighborhood Association. She gave her time and energy to the KVM Club in Belgrade and volunteered with many organizations.

Being blind for nearly 15 years did not deter her from doing regular activities - domestic duties, travel, hot air balloon rides, glider ride, duck boat tours and several cruises. She did not get to finish her bucket list: back to Williamsburg, Dollywood, riding the tallest Ferris wheel in Toronto and zip lining. Her summer ended with a puffin boat ride in July.

Betty always regretted that the course of her life and theirs deprived her of closer association with her niece, two nephews and their families. She loved them none the less and is survived by Charlie and Sue Wells of Milton, Vt., Ethan and Chelsea; Dennis and Victoria Wells, Trahern, Caroline, Meredith, Allison, Charlotte of Springfield, VA; Melissa and Gerry Cannito of Charlotte, N.C., Jonathan and Jason.

She is also survived by a cadre of friends and families who loved and cared for her: Paul and Laurie Hanna, Laney Hanna, Sue and Paul Levesque, Ann Bell, Cathy Kenney, Chuck Bell, Vicki Bedard, Moira and Megan McNulty, Tom and Alison Hagerstrom, Roger and Elaine Bermas, Tom Mueller, Pearl Tanemura, Elena “Mom” Barker, Margie Taylor, Celia Flint, Carole Sweetser, Cleo Barker and Roger and Cindy Kemble.

Her extended family appreciated the care and kindness given by the staff and volunteers at Maine General Hospice, and her home care givers: Sue, Danielle and Chris.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Dr. William (Bill) C.V. Wells, Jr. and companion Jan Sundby.

There will be a committal service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Rothea Kornelius officiating.

Those who wish may make memorial donations in Betty’s memory to the Fairbanks School Neighborhood Association, P.O. Box 505, Farmington, Maine 04938

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfh.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers-Wheeler, 26 Church St., Oakland.