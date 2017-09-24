Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Adkins (1933-2017)

WATERVILLE - Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Adkins, 84 years old, of Mt St Joseph, Waterville, ME, passed away peacefully while taking an early evening nap on September 15, 2017; it was her wish to be cremated. Betty was born in Bath, ME on March 12, 1933 to William and Georgina Barstow.

She was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church and graduated from Morse High School class of 1950. She married Glen Adkins on September 4, 1955. There were six children: William deceased September 9, 1973; Lisa of Clinton, Washington; Lori of Dexter, ME; Mary (Kathy) of Bath, ME; Teresa (Terry) of Cornville, Me; Elizabeth of Bath, ME, 5 children, 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 niece survive Betty.

She was a 29-year resident of Meadowbrook Road in Phippsburg.

She was well known for her sense of humor, she was loved and will be missed by many. Betty enjoyed working as a skilled stitcher, office clerk and piano teacher. She was also a military wife of 23 years and was actively involved in the Naval Women’s Auxiliary Association having earned 78 pins for service during the Vietnam War.

She was a talented artist and organist and often played for the church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, spinning, knitting and dog breeding. She enjoyed the continual moving as a Navy family and continued to enjoy traveling in the motorhome with her husband after he retired. They enjoyed their winters in south TX for 20 years as “Winter Texans”. She was a longstanding member of A.M.O.R.C.

The family wishes to thank Mt St Joseph’s Nursing Home for their excellent care.

A private celebration of life will be held by the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Betty’s memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.