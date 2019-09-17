Elizabeth Berl Ross Quimby (1931-2019)

RANGELEY - Elizabeth Berl Ross Quimby, 88, of Rangeley, died peacefully on Sept. 14, 2019, surrounded by family at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, after a fall.

She was born on June 15, 1931 in Rangeley, the daughter of Thomas E. And Beatrice M. (Raymond) Ross. Betty grew up in Oquossoc and graduated from Rangeley High School, in the class of 1948.

Betty married Allen D. Quimby on June 25, 1949 and together they had six children.

She had many jobs starting at a young age; caddying at Mingo Golf Course, then worked at Mt. View Laundry in Oquossoc; North Camps, Indian Rock, WAMCO, and for the Guetenmachers for five years. She also worked at the Town and Lake Motel for 25 years and for the Stein family for 30 summers. Her greatest pleasure was visiting with any and all of her large family. Betty was especially happy with a deck of cards in her hand playing any number of card games; especially 500 or cribbage. You could hear her whoop of delight if she won any hand or skunked you in a game of cribbage. Betty enjoyed living her final years at the Rangeley Town House and was friends with all that lived there.

Betty is survived by; her daughters, Jane (Mike) Shirley of Kingfield, Jean (Herschel) Dolbier of Rangeley, Joan (Norman) Haggan of Rangeley, Jill (Steve) Smith of Phillips, Judy (Maurice) Plog of Rangeley; and son, Jeff (Benson) Quimby (Kathy Reardon,divorced). She has eleven grandchildren, Michael Shirley; Noel, B.J. And Tom Dolbier; Kristie Mills and Katie Fournier; Stephen and Joe Smith; Allen Plog; Luke and Nathan Quimby; twelve great grandchildren: Michelle Shirley; Trevor, Sydney and Logan Dolbier; Cassidy and Josh Mills; Brynne and Bode Fournier; Nicholas, Gage, Anthony, and Trace Smith; three great, great granddaughters, Savannah, Destiny and Madison West. She is also survived by; her sister, Kathleen (Brad) Steward of Rangeley; many nieces and nephews; and a special person who she thought of as a daughter, Jeanie (Albert) Smith of Phillips. She was predeceased by; her parents, Tom and Bea Ross; her husband, Allen Quimby; and her beloved brother, Jack Ross.

Donations in Betty’s memory can be made to the Oquossoc Log Church, PO Box 30, Oquossoc, ME 04964.

At her request, there will be no church service. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. A reception will follow at the Loon Lodge,16 Pickford Road, in Rangeley. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.