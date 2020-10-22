Elizabeth (Betsy) Palazzi (1936-2020)

VIENNA - Elizabeth (Betsy) Palazzi, 84, of Vienna went home to be with the Lord October 17, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with her daughter Debbie by her side.

Betsy was born in Newark, NJ on January 12, 1936 to John & Catherine (Werner) Elbrecht. She was lovingly raised by her Grandmother Elbrecht and uncles Bob & Bill.

On July 2, 1960 Betsy married Frank Palazzi. They were happily married until his passing in 2014. They both worked in the banking industry and lived in NJ, S.C. & Florida. For many years she was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church and active there in many other capacities. She was an alumnus of U.S.F. and an avid Bulls fan. Her many loves included reading, lunches with friends, shopping, knitting, golf, travel and dogs. When she moved to Maine to live with her daughter she was surprised to find that she was also a “cat person”.

In 2010 Betsy was reunited with her birth daughter, Debbie. They shared an instant loving bond and spent the last 10 years making up for lost time. Their time together was a blessing for both of them.

Betsy is survived by her daughter Deborah Brown Byrnes (Peter) of Vienna; grandson David Byrnes of Vienna, granddaughter Jennifer Ranger (Mark) and great granddaughters Malia and Natalie Ranger, all of Farmington. She also leaves behind many cousins and their families including special cousins Susan Roberts (Kirk) of Crescent City, CA. and Frederick (Bud) Werner (Irene) of Fayetteville, NY.

A private memorial graveside service to be officiated by Pastor Laura Church will be held at the Vienna Village Cemetery at a later date. Due to Covid-19 and Betsy’s wishes, only immediate family will attend. Donations may be made in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, ME 04938. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com