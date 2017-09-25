WILTON – Elizabeth “Betty” Colley Shibles, 79, of Wilton, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Betty was born in Portland and was the daughter of Dr. Maynard Colley (long-time family physician of Wilton) and Olive (Holmes) Colley.

She graduated from Wilton Academy and attended the University of Maine at Orono where she met her husband Mark to whom she was married for 56 years. Betty and Mark resided in Mansfield Connecticut for over 40 years before retiring to Maine to be closer to family and their summer cottage on Wilson Lake.

If you live in Wilton; it is likely that you knew Betty. You might have seen her watering the flowers on Main Street; cleaning out a store front for a new interesting display; or recruiting people to race a pumpkin in the annual pumpkin derby. Perhaps, you watched a beautiful sunset at the foot of Wilson Lake on one of her donated red benches or participated in her Mime Time or the Grinch Who Stole Christmas performances. And our hope is that you grabbed a cup of coffee and a treat from Betty’s shop: The Baker’s Market Café. Betty’s tireless energy, enthusiasm and desire to improve her beloved town of Wilton was endless and will leave a void difficult to fill. And for her family and friends in Connecticut, we remember her commitment and passionate work as the coordinator of the Gifted and Talented program in the Mansfield Connecticut School System as well as the many shows she produced and directed involving school children such as Anne of Green Gables and many more.

But of all these tremendous life contributions, it is her family, friends and community that she cared about deeply. She was a wife, parent, sister, grandparent, friend and colleague who was a constant source of support without judgement or reservation. And she loved spending time at the family cottage on Wilson Lake. A swim in the lake, smore’s or ice cream with her grandchildren, a speedboat ride or a drive in her 1930 Model A Ford, which was restored by her father, Doc Colley, were all her favorites.

She is survived by her husband Mark, daughter Jo-Anne Shibles (Charlie) and their four children: Madison, Cassie, Marty and Josh; daughter Stacey Pyle (Louis) and son Louis; brother Peter Colley (Jean), Sister-in-law Ellen Shibles, her cats- Annie, Othello and Blackie and many wonderful extended family and close friends. We will miss her zest for life, wonderful sense of humor as well as extraordinary acts of kindness to make life richer and pleasant for all.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 386 Main St, Wilton, Maine followed by a reception at Calzolaio’s restaurant, 284 Main Street, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift in her memory to the First Congregational Church for Children Programs, PO Box 566, Wilton, Maine 04294 or Wilton Parks and Recreation for the youth swim program or Bass Park beautification c/o Town of Wilton, Attn: Betty Shibles Memorial, 158 Weld Rd. Wilton, ME 04294.

Condolences and cards can be shared with the family at The Shibles Family, PO Box 864, Wilton, Maine 04294 or family and friends are invited to share their memories and condolences on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.