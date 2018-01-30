Elizabeth ‘Betty’ M. (Harrington) Hanson (1930-2018)

FARMINGTON - Elizabeth “Betty” M. (Harrington) Hanson, 87 of Farmington, formally of Embden, passed away Jan. 26, 2018 at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 3, 1930 in Dexter, the daughter of Harlan E. axnd Merle E. (Jellison) Harrington.

On June 28, 1947, she married Albert “Rusty” Hanson and together they raised four children. She was a homemaker most of her life, raising her children and working on their dairy farm with her husband. She was a caring and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Betty is survived by her son, Philip Hanson and wife Theresa of Embden; two daughters, Sheryl Lake of Farmington and Deborah Mulhern and husband William of Surry; six grandchildren, Greg Hanson and wife Cara of Fairfield, Angela Paine of Belgrade, Kristy Astbury of Blue Hill, Todd Mulhern of Ellsworth, Hal Lake and wife Lauren of Fort Kent, Erin Wilcox and husband Paul of Farmington; 12 great grandchildren, Paige, Hannah, Brayden, Alexandria, Emily, Ada, Logan, Charlotte, Evan, Mikayla, Dawsen and Matthew; two sisters-in-law, France Hanson and Beatrice Harrington; a very dear friend, Cindy Rogers of Solon; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband; a son, Albert Ross Hanson, Jr.; brother, Douglas; two brothers-in-law, Charles and Melville; sister-in-law, Katherine.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at East New Portland Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Betty’s memory to Beacon Hospice, Inc, 45 Commerce Drive, Suite 12, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.