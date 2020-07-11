Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Ruth Nichols (1930-2020)

TEMPLE - Elizabeth “Betty” Ruth Nichols, 90 of Temple, went peacefully to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020.

Betty was born on June 19, 1930, in Hollywood, Calif. to Charles Henry Tompkins and Ida Pearl Warfield.

She fell in love and married serviceman Adelbert “Nick” Leon Nichols on Sept. 8, 1948, in Alamogordo, NM, and together they embarked on a lifelong adventure. Following the example of a Proverbs 31 woman, Betty dedicated herself to do all she could to better the lives of others. She used her needlework skills to clothe and blanket her own family as well as others in need. She and Nick traveled hundreds of thousands of miles across this great nation involved in a myriad of occupations and ministries. They never shied away from an opportunity and attempted their hands at numerous things including drive-up food stands, 4-H leadership, Teen Challenge, music, drama & RV ministries and they even settled down once after purchasing a farm they ironically named Dunromin. But before long they were off again finding other ways to serve the Lord, love people and each other. In July of 2007, Nick went on to heaven ahead of Betty.

Betty is survived by her children, Mike Nichols and wife Shirley of Mesa, AZ; Dell Nichols and wife Pam of Wilton, ME; Trish Harriman and husband Davis of New Harbor, ME; Cindi Toko and husband Ellaham of Sammamish, Wash.; Walter Nichols of Wilton; John Nichols and wife Linda of Farmington; Bev Savage and husband Leon of Temple; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and half-siblings John AhSan and Miulan Chang of Hawaii. She was lovingly known as Mama Betty to many wayward souls all across the United States.

Small private memorial to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938