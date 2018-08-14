Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Smith (1938-2018)

FARMINGTON - Elizabeth “Betty” Smith, 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Aug. 11, 2018 at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

Betty was born on June 3, 1938, in Orange, Massachusetts, the daughter of Russell Edward Walker and Dorothy (Jangro) Cahoon.

Betty is survived by; brothers, George “Butch” Marceline Jr. And James Marceline; sister, Carrie Marceline; son, Kenneth Smith; daughters, Susan Sylvia and husband Lynn, Olivia Lake and partner Troy, Cassie Barlow and husband Sean; twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Our Mom was one of the kindest people we knew; so help us keep her memory strong by just being kind to each other.

The family would like to thank Sandy River Nursing Home and Androscoggin Hospice for giving her such good care.

At Betty’s request there will be no funeral. She wanted a Celebration of Life party with lots of smiling and laughter, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, beginning at 12 noon, at her son’s home, 79 George Thomas Road, in New Sharon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.