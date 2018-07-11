Elizabeth C. Quinn (1920-2018)

WATERVILLE - Elizabeth C. Quinn, 97, of Skowhegan, died peacefully on July 6, 2018 at Mt. St. Joseph's hospital.

She was born in Skowhegan on Nov. 22, 1920, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Blanchette) Beauford and was raised in her family's home on North Avenue by her older sister, Louis (Marie) LaFratta, following her parents passing.

Elizabeth graduated from Skowhegan High School and Bloomfield Academy in 1939 and married Charles "Bucky" Quinn in 1942. While she worked briefly at Norrwock Shoe she was primarily a homemaker, raising her three children at their home on Turner Avenue, and retiring to Winter Street in 1980.

Elizabeth and Bucky were familiar faces at the voting polls, volunteering regularly on election years. They enjoyed a wide circle of friends, dancing to local bands on Saturday nights, playing cards, and entertaining at their camp on North Pond in Smithfield.

Elizabeth was a wonderful cook with a warm, familiar personality and a very green thumb. She enjoyed many trips with family and friends to Wisconsin, Florida, Marco Island and Bermuda. She was an avid fan of both local sports and the Red Sox. In later years, she enjoyed cooking shows, tending her many geraniums and house plants and collecting cards and photographs from her children, grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband and is survived by her son, Colin Quinn and his wife Bonnie of Skowhegan, daughter, Judith Quinn Toth and her husband Richard of Venice Fla., and son Kelly Quinn of Pittsfield. Seven Grandchildren include Ryan Quinn of Biddeford, Garrett Quinn of Skowhegan, Kirk Toth of Skowhegan, Kris Toth of Newark, DE., Brandy Quinn Brown of Clinton, Shannon Quinn Halsey of Cape Coral, Fla., and Katy Quinn Willette of Byron, GA. Great Grandchildren include Jackson and Ellie Quinn of Skowhegan, Alexis Toth of Madison, Mikayla Toth of Bangor, Ayden Toth of Newark, DE., Aaron and Matt Brown of Clinton, Sam and Cynthia Halsey of Cape Coral, Fla., and Hunter Willette of Byron, GA. Great-great grandchildren include Briana and Joshua Taylor of Madison, and many special nieces and nephews including Sally Quinn Rynne of Oakland, and Ron LaFratta of Skowhegan.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, a donation can be made to the Bucky Quinn & Pat Quinn Memorial Fields at Town of Skowhegan, 225 Water St., Skowhegan, ME. 04976.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.