Elizabeth Carol Rollins (1952-2018)

LEWISTON - Elizabeth Carol Rollins, 66, of South Paris, passed away on June 20, 2018 at CMMC in Lewiston. She was born on February 12, 1952 in Farmington, the daughter of Frank and Eleanor (Pinkham) Rollins. She was educated in the schools of Phillips and Rangeley, graduating from Rangeley High School. For many years, she was employed at C.A. & T. Lumber in Strong and later on, provided child care and helped people that were handicapped. She was an avid gardener, a good cook, and loved her cat.

Elizabeth is survived by; her brother, Randy Rollins of Springvale; her two aunts, Joanne Webber and Anita Beu, both of Madrid; and many cousins.

Donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 2 pm at the North Farmington Cemetery, Town Farm Road, in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.