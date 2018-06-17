Elizabeth E. (DeRaps) Tuttle (1940-2018)

WINSLOW - Elizabeth E. (DeRaps) Tuttle, 77, passed away May 27, 2018 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. She was born December 21, 1940 in Waterville, the daughter of Leo E. Sr. And Martha L. (Muzzeroll) DeRaps.

On August 3, 1986, she married Roland Tuttle, Sr. in Waterville. Over the years, Elizabeth was employed in several jobs, but she most enjoyed working for over 13 years with children at the Seton Adolescent Center in Waterville until retirement in 2005. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Waterville for over 25 years where she played the organ and sang in nearly every service. She was also a member of the Busy Bees, a ladies' group at church. Elizabeth was a devoted and dedicated wife and mother to her own family and also became a mother to whoever needed one. She was an avid crafter, including knitting, crocheting, embroidery; she loved making afghans, patchwork quilts, countless hats, mittens and slippers.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Roland E. Tuttle, Sr of Winslow; 3 daughters, Deborah French of Chelsea, Melony Fortin of Oakland, and Susan Hixon and partner Ric Marshall of Fairfield; stepson, Roland Tuttle, Jr and wife Theresa of Fairfield; brother, Gerald DeRaps and partner Kathy of Winslow; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; several special nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Martha DeRaps, Sr. and a brother, Leo DeRaps Jr.

A graveside service will be held, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Howard Cemetery, 201 in Winslow with Bill Gilbert and Bill Lawrence officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Second Baptist Church, Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Elizabeth's memory to MaineGeneral Health, Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 828, Waterville, Maine 04903-0828.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976