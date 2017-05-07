Elizabeth “Eliz” B. Sorensen (1941-2017)

FARMINGTON - Elizabeth "Eliz" B. Sorensen, 76, beloved wife of David G. Sorensen, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 4, 2017.

She is lovingly remembered for her unwavering dedication to her family, her personal devotion to her relationship with Jesus Christ, her fellowship with her church family at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, as well as all the special ladies at Pinewood Terrace whom she provided many years of comfort, friendship, smiles, and prayers.

She is survived by her husband, four children and their families; Lisa (Steve, Christian), Christine (Sierra, Jake), Nick (Jesse, Bianca, Lilyana, Spencer) and Kelley (Wayne, Tyler, Jarrett). Eliz is also survived by one sister Sheila (Tony) and three brothers; Fred (Carole), Carl (Shirley), Jerome, and numerous nieces & nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; Fred and Regina Blore, sister Bonnie, and niece Jennifer.

Thanks go to Franklin Memorial Hospital, CMMC, Androscoggin Health Care, Dr. Stephen Bien, and Pastor Barry Trask for all their care and comfort. Donations can be made in her honor to Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice.

Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com