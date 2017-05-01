Elizabeth Emery Etzel (1922-2017)

FARMINGTON - Elizabeth Emery Etzel, 94, of Farmington died on April 26, 2017 at the home of her son David in Naples, Florida. She had struggled with Alzheimer's for the last two years of her life.

She was born Elizabeth Franca Emery on May 17, 1922 in Norway, Maine, the only child of Leon Emery and Lelia (Hatch) Emery. Her father was a retailer in women's clothing and fabrics and her mother was the bookkeeper for the business.

Elizabeth, or “Lib” as she became known, grew up during the hardships and uncertainties of the Great Depression. Her father established Emery's stores in Fairfield and Farmington. Lib graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield in 1940 and earned a bachelor's degree from University of Maine Orono in psychology in 1944. As a member of the Chi Omega sorority, she frequently went to the University of Maine greenhouse to get flowers for social events and there she met an aspiring horticulturalist and her future husband, Bernard "Bing" Etzel. They married in Fairfield on June 16, 1945, after he had returned from combat in World War II.

They raised three sons, Alan of Helsinki, Finland, David of Naples, Fla., Stephen of Farmington. There are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bing managed the Emery's store in Farmington, expanding into real estate. Lib actively volunteered in the community and taught in secondary schools. In retirement, they traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada as Bing photographed birds and wildlife. They spent many winters of their retirement in Fort Myers, Florida and the summers in Farmington. Lib was accomplished in antique furniture restoration. Several of the antique chairs, tables, and chests of drawers that she restored are still in the family home on Anson Street in Farmington.

She was also skillful in the art of flower arrangement known as ikebana, making good use of the flowers from the gardens of the family home. She was active in the Mt Blue Garden Club.

Survivors include her sons Alan, David and Stephen; her daughters-in-law, Liisa, Jan-Marie and Andrea (Andie); her grandchildren, Lily, Adam, Susan (Suzy), Peter, Victoria (Tory); her great grandchildren: Otis, Tommy and Anna Elizabeth. Lib was predeceased by her husband in 2014.

A service of a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.