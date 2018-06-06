Elizabeth G. Morin (1944-2018)

BENTON - Elizabeth G. Morin, 74 of Benton Maine, known to her friends as “Kim”, left us on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born April 16, 1944 in Darlington, England, to the late Rowland and Grace (Lawson) Poulton.

A military wife, well-traveled and extremely talented; a true master of many talents. Known to most by her passion for sewing, Kim also painted, knitted, and was an excellent baker. There really wasn’t anything she could not do.

She is survived by three daughters, Tracy Zorichak and husband Richard, Anita Fomin and husband Dimitry, Tina Pryor; a son, David Morin; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; her sister Denise Beacroft and husband Bernard; and a nephew, Stephen. She was preceded by her husband Ronald G. Morin and her brother Michael Poulton.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 11, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

In Lieu of flowers, please give generously in Kim’s memory to: Maine General Hospice Volunteers of Kennebec Valley, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901–0828.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.