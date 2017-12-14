Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Lindsay (1950-2017)

HARTLAND - Elizabeth “Liz” Hile Lindsay, 67, died on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at her home after a long illness.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Penn., on April 10, 1950 to the late Dr. H. Eugene Hile and Dolores Woodfield Hile.

Liz attended college at Wheelock College in Boston, graduated with a B.S. in Education degree, then received a Master’s Degree in Special Education from the University of Maine at Orono. Liz taught for 35 years before retiring in 2005. She taught the primary grades in Canaan, The Forks, Moscow, Fairfield and Clinton. After retiring from teaching, she worked part-time for KVCAP Transportation in Skowhegan.

Liz was a member of the New Hope Church in Solon, where she volunteered at the Women’s Shelter and Church Nursery, and had many supportive friends.

Liz married Durwood Beckwith in 2005 and lived with her husband in Hartland and Holiday, Fla. Durwood stood by her during her long fight with ovarian cancer. He and his family will miss having Liz at their family gatherings.

Liz is survived by Michelle, Harmony, D.J., Angela, Shawn, Rebecca, Emma and Aubrey Beckwith, and Nakai Rowe. She was predeceased by step-son Terrance Ladd, Jr.

Liz’s immediate family will miss her visits and weekly phone calls. Sister Sue Tomaszewski, brother Tom and Patty Hile, Andrew and Colleen, brother Gene and Ann Hile, Caroline, Sally and Jack.

Besides her family, Liz had a wealth of good friends and coworkers. Many considered Liz their kindest, most generous, and thoughtful friend. Liz lived every day to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time with everyone, hiking, boating, babysitting, reading, traveling, and watching the birds at Morrill Pond.

Liz wants us all to remember that it’s not the big things in life, but all of the small things that add up to a fulfilling life. She wouldn’t change anything except to find a cure for cancer. Liz’s life was not defined by cancer, it was defined in the richness of all of her family and friends she had through the years.

Special thanks to MaineGeneral Hospice and the Somerset Hospice volunteers.

A memorial service and celebration of Liz’s life will be held at New Hope Church in Solon, Maine, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Church, in Solon.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Liz’s memory to the New Hope Church, 111 South Main Street, Route 201, Solon, ME 04979.

