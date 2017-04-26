Elizabeth Nickerson (1939-2017)

CLINTON - Elizabeth Jane (Carstensen) Nickerson, 78, passed away April 22, 2017 at Glenridge Living Long Term Care Facility in Augusta.

She was born March 25, 1939 in Waterville, the daughter of Christopher and Lilliam L. (Cuddy) Carstensen.

She attended Williams High School in Oakland and graduated from the University of Maine Augusta, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Through the years, she held numerous nursing positions and retired as the Director of Nursing for the Mount Merici Convent for the Ursuline Sisters of Waterville. She was a Life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #887 in Augusta and the Past Post Master of the Benton Grange.

After losing her first husband Walter, she raised and nurtured 6 children, while continuing her passion to pursue her nursing career. She loved, all, animals, camping, travel and her favorite bird was the blue jay. She was most passionate about her family.

She was preceded by her father Christopher, mother Liillian. Water Therrien, Her daughters Theresa, Kathleen, Sherry; great grand Daughter Kreedence.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 29 years, Arnold Nickerson, Sr. of Clinton; 3 daughters Mary C Keller and husband Lonny of Sidney, Lorraine Main and husband Larry of Fairfield, Christine Therrien of Machais, a son David Therrien and wife Cindy of New Sweden, 3 Step sons Frank Nickerson and wife Trina of Fairfield, Nick Nickerson, Jr. of Clinton, Glen Nickerson and wife Annie of Sidney. Grandchildren, Christopher, Joseph, Jonathan, Heather, Jessica, Jeremy, Rebecca, Bradley, Cortney, Vykki, Allison, Zack , Jason and Josh. There are 18 Great Grand children.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Glenridge for" going above and beyond' with the care and support given to Elizabeth during her residency.

A grave side committal will be May 5 at 11 a.m. at the Lake View Cemetery in Oakland, followed by a celebration of life at her daughter Mary's home in Sidney at 12 o'clock.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make donations in Elizabeth's memory to Glenridge Long term Care Facility 40 Glenridge Drive, Augusta , Maine 04330

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.