Ella O. Inchauteguiz (1919-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Ella O. (York) Inchauteguiz, 97, was called Home on Jan. 19, 2017, surrounded by her family and good friend as she passed peacefully at Redington-Fairview Hospital.

She was born in Brighton on March 14, 1919, the daughter of Osseola and Geneve (Leavette) York. She was educated in the schools of Dexter and lived in various places throughout the United States, but resided in California for 36 years. She returned to Maine in 1994.

Her working years included waitressing, banking, and restoring and remodeling homes. Ella enjoyed travel, especially her trips to Las Vegas, but her greatest interest was in beauty and fashion.

Ella is survived by her husband of 16 years, Samuel I. Inchauteguiz of Skowhegan; a daughter, Joyce Jones and husband Marvin of Madison; two step daughters: Dana LeNay and husband Robert of Connecticut, and Becque Peters of California; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by seven sisters: Ethelyn Trafton, Evelyn Perkins, Hattie Trafton, Ruth Carr, Althea Fowlie, Hazel Annis, and Rosalie Gionet; two brothers, Richard York and James Wilson York; a grandson, Ricki Allen Corson.

At Ella's request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ella's memory to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.