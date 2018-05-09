Elliott Benjamin Powers (1925-2018)

FARMINGTON - Elliott Benjamin Powers, 92, of New Sharon, passed away on May 5, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, after a short illness.

He was born on July 12, 1925 on the Chesterville side of Farmington Falls, the son of Benjamin Lionel Powers and Corinne Hamlin Powers. He was fond of saying that he was born on the banks of the Sandy and being in bed at night the house would vibrate with water flowing over the dam.

He attended the Farmington Falls School and Farmington High School. He graduated from Quoddy Tech in Eastport with an electrician’s license.

On Nov. 14, 1942, Elliott married Marilyn Smith of Farmington and North Chesterville, and she predeceased him on March 27, 2018. They made their home at Weymouth Lodge in Farmington Falls and the Smith farm, where he helped his father in-law with the farm, until enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in February of 1944. He completed basic training at Paris Island, N.C.; then transferred to Cherry Point, S.C.; then to Newport, Arkansas; and discharged after the war ended. In May of 1947, Elliott purchased a farm in Industry and began farming and lumbering. He went to school and learned electric motor repair for which he owned and operated his business for 30 years. He and Marilyn moved to Farmington and operated Silver Maple Trailer Park for 29 years.

Elliott was a member of the American Legion and the Masonic Body for over 60 years. He, with his family, helped to organize one of the first snowmobile clubs in the area, named Northern Lites. He was an avid snowmobiler, enjoying swamping out trails and grooming, and he also enjoyed his vegetable gardens.

Elliott is survived by his son, Rodney Powers and wife Margie of New Sharon; his daughter, Judith Fairbanks and husband Dale of Industry; his four grandchildren, Carol Mierzwik and husband Dale of Colorado, Mark Fairbanks and wife Christa of Cumberland; R. Scott Powers of Industry, and Michael Fairbanks and wife Kim of New Sharon; three great grandchildren, Matthew Ryan, Olivia Powers, and Justin Fairbanks; three great, great grandchildren, Allana Ryan, Fallyn and Hunter Ryan; and a favorite sister in-law, Harriet Powers of Coplin.

He was predeceased by his wife of 75 years, Marilyn Powers; and his brother, Basil Powers.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to their favorite charity.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 11 am at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME, with Rev. Lloyd Leeman officiating. The Shorey Chapel Ladies will provide a light brunch following the service at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be at 2 PM at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, in Augusta.