PORTLAND - Elliott Seth Merwin was born on December 22, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Maine. He was a prayed-for baby, and one who was loved even before he was born. Elliott fell asleep securely wrapped in his parents’ arms on December 26, 2020 at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine where he received the best care from an exceptional team.

Elliott was the most unexpected and beautiful Christmas gift we could have asked for. In his four short days of life, he had a profound impact on so many people. His life was meaningful and so full of love. He is survived by his parents, Miles and Mary, his big sisters, Louise and Madelyn, his grandparents, Gary and Lois Merwin and Douglas and Debra Holway, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

We all look forward to the day when Jesus will come to wake Elliott up and to bring us all Home. What a glorious reunion it will be! While we mourn the loss of our sweet baby boy, we look forward to watching him grow up in heaven.

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelation 21:4

There will be a graveside service for immediate family at the Mountain View Cemetery in Weld, Maine.

In remembrance of Elliott, we ask that any donations be made to Gospel Mission Aviation. We are ready to finish spreading the gospel message and to get off this crusty, old planet!

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family in Elliott's Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.