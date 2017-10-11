Eloise May Stevens (1933-2017)

FARMINGTON - Eloise May Stevens, 83, of Strong, passed away on Oct. 7, 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1933, in Avon, the daughter of Benjamin and Pearl (Ames) Savage.

She was educated in the schools of Phillips, graduating from Phillips High School in the class of 1952. From 1974 to 1983 she was employed at Starbird Home Care Center in Strong, then from 1983 to 1995 at Hammond Lumber Co. In Farmington. Eloise was a member of Oppalunski Chapter #125 O.E.S. Of Strong and Phillips where she was past Worthy Matron, past DDGM, and past Grand Representative , Rainbow Girls Advisor, Johnson Cox Post #78 Legion Auxiliary of Strong where she was past President, and charter member of Strong Fire Dept. Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting - especially for the school, ATV riding, square dancing, and local town politics.

Eloise is survived by; her sons, Ivan Gould Jr. Of Strong, Roy Gould and wife Debbie of Zephyrhills, Florida, Frank Stevens and wife Sibyl of Phillips, Ronald Stevens of Strong; her daughter, Adrah Taylor and husband Edward of Strong; brother, Richard Savage and wife Phyllis of Phillips; sisters, Janet White of Scarborough, Geraldine Smith and husband Lewis of Farmington, Birdina Rowe of Avon, Yoland “Pat” Martin of Lincoln; eleven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Russell Stevens; son, Raymond Gould; brothers, Reginald Savage, Frank Savage, Donald Savage; and sister, Virginia White.

Donations in Eloise’s memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Burn Center, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

On Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, an hour of visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services to begin at 1 p.m., at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill Rd., Strong, ME. A reception will be held at the church. Interment will be at the Village Cemetery in Strong.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.