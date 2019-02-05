Elsie “Patty” Jeanne Armstrong (1941-2019)

FARMINGTON – Elsie “Patty” Jeanne Armstrong, 77, of Farmington, died late Monday evening at the Sandy River Center in Farmington after a period of declining health.

By the luck of the Irish, she came into this world on St Patrick's Day, March 17, 1941 a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Greenleaf. Patty was raised by her maternal grandparents Vinton and Hannah Woodbury in the Farmington area where she graduated from Farmington High School.

Working at the local movie theater, is where she met her future husband, Richard William Armstrong; they were married in June of 1961.

Patty attended the Maine State School of Nursing in Waterville where she received her LPN. She worked at Farmington Hospital/Franklin Memorial Hospital (in various positions) until her retirement. She also worked for the ambulance service in Wilton during her earlier years. Over the course of her life Patty and Dick raised four beautiful daughters in Wilton. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, entertaining friends, camping and many other family activities.

Elsie is predeceased by her husband Dick; her parents; grandparents; brother, Kevin; and a beloved son-in-law William Neleski.

She is survived by her daughters Mary (boyfriend, Ron) of Yarmouth, Laura (husband Bill) of Cumberland, Muriel (partner in life, Bruce) of Mercer and Sara (partner Bruce) of Meriden, CT. Three very special grandsons Richard, William and Cooper. She very much enjoyed her first great-granddaughter, Addisyn. Elsie also leaves behind her brothers and sisters in CT, David, Terry, Larry, Billy, Alice and Laurie. She also leaves behind a special woman in her life, Emma Greenleaf and her sister Jeanette.

The family would like to thank Deborah Burchfield APRN-FNP at Franklin Health Primary Care, the entire staff at Sandy River Nursing Care Center, and Patti Parker, RN and team at Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for the loving care that Patty received.

Public Graveside memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, Patty asked that memorial contributions be considered in her memory to either the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences, tributes, and memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.