Elwin Leroy Knox (1927-2017)

PERU – Elwin Leroy Knox, 90, of Peru, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in South Paris.

He was born in Peru, Jan. 1, 1927, a son of Merle and Gladys (Babb) Knox and received his education in local schools.

Knox was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having serving served during the Korean Conflict. He was a woodsman most of his life in the Peru area.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Howard of Colchester, VT; a grandson, Travis Capponi; brothers, Roger, Robert, and Richard; long-time companion, Ellen Hagerthy of Woolwich.

He was predeceased by his brother, Merle, Jr.

There will be no services. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Swasey-Torrey American Legion Post, 23 Main Street, Dixfield, ME 04224. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.