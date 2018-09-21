Elwin R. Thibault (1925-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Elwin R. Thibault, 92, passed away at home on September 16, 2018. He was born September 25, 1925 in Skowhegan, the son of Hector Cyril and Virginia (Vigue) Thibault.

He graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1943 and in 1948 he married Marguerite Huard in Skowhegan. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy during both WWII and The Korean Conflict. He was employed from 1948 to 1974 by Norrwock Shoe Company in Skowhegan, from 1974 to 1976 he worked in San Salvador, El Salvador for Adoc Shoe Company, and from 1976 to 1986 he worked for Dexter Shoe Company in Camuy, Puerto Rico. Elwin was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a life-time member of the American Legion and a member of the VFW. He enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle and cribbage, golf, sudoku puzzles, and he was an avid college football fan.

Elwin is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marguerite (Huard) Thibault of Skowhegan; 3 daughters, Bonnie Arsenault and husband Richard of Skowhegan, Gloria Gilman and longtime partner Wayne Geyer of Auburn, Lisa Hachey and husband Michael of Littleton, Massachusetts; son, Elwin “Skip” Thibault and wife Melissa of Raleigh, North Carolina; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Ryan Gilman; brother, Hector Thibeault; and sisters, Anita Lancaster and Gloria Richardson.

The family would especially like to express their thanks to Wendy Dicranian, Tony Brunette, Stephanie Reardon, Melody Adams and Sandra Bacon for the special care they showed Elwin during his recent illness.

A committal service will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery at 281 Civic Center Drive Augusta, ME on September 28, 2018 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends wishing, may make donations in Elwin's memory to Honor Flight New England, PO Box 16287 Hooksett, NH 03106.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976