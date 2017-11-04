Elwood Allen Copp Jr. (1932-2017)

MADISON - Elwood Allen Copp Jr., 85, passed away Oct. 30, 2017 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 2, 1932 in Madison, the son of Elwood Allen Sr. and Olivia B. (Tobin) Copp.

He graduated from Madison High School in 1951.

On Oct. 9, 1953 he married Joan Perkins in East Madison. He was a member of the Euclid Masonic Lodge in Madison and Kora Temple Shriners.

Elwood is survived by his wife, Joan (Perkins) Copp of Madison; daughters, Cynthia Petley and husband Terry of Anson, Wanda Landry and husband Paul of Massachusetts; son, Elwood Copp III and wife Victoria of Madison; grandchildren, Amy Cates of Anson, Heather James of Utah, Paul Landry Jr, Katie Knechtel, and Joni Paulino of Massachusetts, Thomas Landry of Connecticut, Russell Copp of Herman, Jason Copp of Camden, Camron George of Skowhegan; 12 great grandchildren; and a special aunt, June Johnston of Madison.

The family would like to thank Johannah Davis, FNP of the Madison Health Center and the staff of Maplecrest for the excellent care provided to our loved one and to Beacon Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Elwood and his family on their final journey.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Elwood’s memory to Office of Development, Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Alzheimer's Association Maine, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.