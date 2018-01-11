Elwood E. Prouty (1936-2017)

CORINNA - Elwood E. Prouty, 81, passed away Jan. 2, 2018 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor surrounded by his family. He was born August 18, 1936 in Cornville, the son of Robert E. and Eleanor (William) Prouty.

He graduated from Somerset Academy in 1954. On May 6, 1977, he married Linda D’Andrea in Skowhegan. He was employed for many years as a color matcher technician at Irving Tannery in Hartland until his retirement in 1995. Elwood was a member of the Cornville Grange, and loved music; he played with several bands in the area since he was in his teens.

Elwood is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda (D’Anrea) Prouty of Corinna; 3 daughters, Karen Rollins and husband Mark of Scarborough, Karla of Portland, Karole Clark and husband Lucky of Sweden; 2 sons, Kevin Prouty and wife Marie of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Kenneth Prouty of Lansing, Michigan; 2 step sons, Bernard of Kentucky, Will of Dover-Foxcroft; 8 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; 3 sisters, 1 brother; and a long-time musician friend, Harold.

A graveside service will be held at East Ridge Cemetery in Cornville on May 19, 2018 with the time to be determined at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Elwood’s memory to the Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 808, Hudson, Massachusetts 01749.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.