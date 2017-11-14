Elwood W. Barker (1927-2017)

FARMINGDALE - Elwood W. Barker, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 6, 2017. For anyone who knew him, it won’t surprise you to know that he dutifully wrote his own obituary, so no one else would have to. In his honor, his version appears below.

Elwood was born 6 Jan., 1927, in Houlton, the middle of five children. Father, Emerald J. Barker was born in Ludlow and Mother, Ruth Wilkins Barker was born in Presque Isle. Elwood graduated from Houlton High School in 1944 and entered the Army in March, 1945. After basic training, he served in the Pacific for a year and Army Air Force for another year, mostly in Texas. After discharge, Elwood worked at several places in Houlton – Larry’s Auto Supply and Thomson’s Auto dealership- before going to work for New England Tel & Tel in 1952, where he worked for 39 years, retiring in 1991 in Augusta. Elwood was a long time member of the Telephone Co. Pioneers and a lifetime Congregational Church member, serving on several committees. Elwood enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and woodworking. He made three beautiful baby cradles, all different, for his three daughters.

In 1952, he married Barbara Colpitts and raised five children; David H. Barker, Deborah B. Wing, Dorothy B. Cooper, Douglas E. Barker, and Diane B. Acousti. All married and produced 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Elwood is also survived by his brother, Richard Barker. Elwood and his wife, Barbara, were married for 63 years. She passed away after a long illness with Lewy Body Dementia on Oct. 19, 2015. Elwood was also predeceased by; his parents, and three sisters, Jeanne B. Clark, Joyce B. Maddocks, and Nydda B. Lowery.

From Elwood’s family: Our beloved father was our rock-the most dependable person we knew. Gentle, kind, and always there for us. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and community member. A private memorial service will be held for family. Donations can be made to the Humane Society in honor of Dad’s favorite child, Merle, the cat.

