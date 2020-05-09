Emeral “MiMi” Lee Houghton (1928-2020)

FARMINGTON - Emeral "MiMi" Lee Houghton, 92, of Carthage, died Friday morning at the Sandy River Center for Healthcare in Farmington.

He was born in Carthage, Feb. 14, 1928, the son of Leo and Thelma Houghton and received his education in local schools. After graduation, he entered the United States Army, having served overseas and upon his return home, was employed in the woods for Timberlands, Inc. for many years.

On March 22, 1975, he married Mary E. Pulk who passed March 3, 2020. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He is survived by a brother, Lawrence of Carthage; sister, June, also of Carthage; 3 step-children, Sandy Carson of FL and Robert and John Carson, both of PA; Many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a nephew, whom he thought of like a son, Kip Houghton and his wife, Lori of Carthage; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Leroy, Conrid, Kermit, Charlie, Donnie; sisters, Corless, Arletta, and Lola; and a grandson, Kermit "Reggie" Houghton.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for their wonderful dedication to his care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Androscoggin Hospice House, 236 Stetson Road, Auburn, ME 04210 or to the Travis Mills Fdt. to help veterans and their families, 747 Western Ave., Manchester, ME 04351.

In light of the Covid-19 Pandemic, private graveside services for Emeral and Mary will be held at the New Newman Cemetery in Carthage. Please share memories in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.