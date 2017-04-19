Emerson F. Jepson Sr. (1929-2017)

SOUTH PARIS - Emerson F. Jepson Sr., 87 died Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Maine Veteran's Home. He was cremated and a graveside memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Emerson was born in Auburn, Maine on April 15, 1929, the son of William and Geneva (Phinney) Jepson.

He attended local schools in Carthage and Farmington. He married Genese E. Kennedy on December 17, 1929. They divorced after 27 years of marriage and 5 children.

in his later years, he enjoyed living at the Maine Veteran's Home and spending time with his good friend Christine and her dog McKenna. He served in the Army during the Korean War and received the National Defense Service Medal. He work most of hi life in various paper mills and was a greeter at Wal-Mart.

Survivors include a daughter Rebecca and husband Walter Werner of Kingsley, Iowa and a son Walter in Scarborough Maine as well as 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, a brother Harland Jepson and his wife Pauline of Wilton Maine and several nieces and nephews.

Emerson was preceded in death by his parents, his sons: Emerson Jr. Brice and Brian Sr., sisters Georgia and husband Raymond Berry Sr., Louise and husband Edgar Gallant, and Dorcus; brothers: Luther and Charles and wife Beatrice