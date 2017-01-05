Emily Andrews (1984-2016)

WATERVILLE - Emily Andrews, 31 of Sidney passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 23, 2016 in Waterville.

Emily was born in Waterville to Nancy Haskell and Bruce Buzzell on Dec. 29, 1984.

Her loving family includes:her parents; James and Nancy Haskell, siblings: Tarra, Samantha and Kyle as well as her children: Alika, Mackenzie and Jenna as well as her grandparents Beth and Al Gagnon as well as many other aunts uncles and cousins.

Emily was an independent spirit that had worked so hard to overcome incredible obstacles with a beautiful smile.

Memorials may be given to Crossroads: Center for Women under the Meredith fund.The Meredith Fund is a Board of Directors' supported fund for current clients of Crossroads. Clients may apply for money from The Meredith Fund to help overcome financial challenges while working on re-integrating into the community. Money from the fund may help pay an outstanding bill, a bus or train ticket to return home, payment for a car seat for a newborn or to put a deposit down on a new place to live. To learn more visit crossroadsme.org/support-us

The family of Emily wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Officer Frost of Oakland and Kathleen Daniel and other helpful bystanders that attempted to assist Emily at the scene of the accident.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 6, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Poulin-Turner Union Hall, Skowhegan, ME

Arrangements by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan, ME