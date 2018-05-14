Eric J. Caouette (1965-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Eric J. Caouette, 53, died on May 11, 2018 at RFGH with his faithful mother by his side. His final day was filled with family visitors, that surrounded him with love and well wishes. His laughter will echo in the hearts of all who loved him.

He was born March 29, 1965 in Waterville, Maine, the son or Ron Caouette and Marilyn (Gordon) Caouette.

He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1983. Eric worked for a number of years at the Norridgewock New Balance factory and several years in oil tank corrosion control in the South Portland harbor. He also became a very talented tatoo artist. He enjoyed exotic pets, fishing, fiddlehead picking - especially when he struck a “Gold Mine!”, skiing as a youth and spending time with family. He especially enjoyed hanging out and having fun with his nephews Glenn Jr. And Trevor and visits from his great-niece, McKenna. He had a heart of gold and a quick smile.

In 2006 Eric was hailed a hero when he rescued a little 8 year old girl from a kidnapper. Without hesitation, he sprang into action and took the girl to safety and the abductor to police. She called him her Guardian Angel.

Eric is survived by his loving mother, Marilyn Caouette, father, Ron Caouette and stepmother Peg, siblings, Lyn (Caouette) Macauda and husband Rob, Ronie (Caouette) Huff and husband Steve, Dan Caouette and fiance Ashley Chabot, Sister-in-law Kim Caouette, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and a special and dear friend, K.A.

He is predeceased by his brother, Glen Caouette, Maternal Grandparents, Merle and Edith Gordon, and Paternal Grandparents, Pete and Hilda Caouette, and Sister-in-law, Kristen Caouette.

God's Garden

God looked around his garden and found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He always takes the best. He knew you were suffering, He knew you were in pain. He knew you would never get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb, So he closed your weary eyelids and whispered, “Peace Be Thine.”

It broke my heart to lose you, but you did not go alone...For part of us went with you when God called you home.

~Author Unknown~

A Celebration of Life and Remembrance will be held this summer at a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Eric’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, Maine 04976

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976