Eric M. McCarthy (1984-2017)

ST. ALBANS - It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Eric M. McCarthy, 33, who passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2017.

He was born in Portland on Feb. 17, 1984, the son of Ricky E. and Gail A. (Lawler) McCarthy.

He was a father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He is survived by his family both by blood and choice and many friends. He had an infectious smile combined with a gift for gab. Eric was a humble and loyal friend who had little, but would help anyone at any time and if you ever needed a friend in the middle of the night, he was there. He enjoyed driving and if it had wheels or tracks he wanted to operate it.

Eric was the king of smoke shows. He enjoyed camping, mud runs, gatherings with family and friends, barbecues and bonfires and always breathed life into a party. He never could turn down a no balls dare. When they were young, he and his brother got into a little bit of trouble around the house as children do. They always confessed that it was somebody or nobody that did it. Years later, as adults, they revealed that Eric was nobody and his brother was somebody. He was a thoughtful person and never failed to reach out on special occasions such as birthdays, Mother's Day and holidays.

Eric's family has opted not to have a celebration of life at this time, but will notify everyone when a time has been chosen.

