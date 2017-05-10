Erin P. Lindsay (1972-2017)

FARMINGTON - Erin P. Lindsay, 44, of Rangeley, died early Monday evening at the Sandy River Center for Healthcare with loved ones by her side.

She was born July 17, 1972, in San Gabriel, Calif., a daughter of Charles Hill and Patricia Zetlmaier Lindsay.

Erin worked as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines for several years before settling in her adopted hometown of Rangeley where she considered it home. She had visited all 50 of the United States; 49 by car. While living in Rangeley, she worked at the Rangeley IGA.

She is survived by her mother of California; a sister, Ellen Holt of Colorado; brothers, Brendan and Richard of California; her companion, Keith Jackson of Rangeley; and her special friend and caregiver throughout her illness, Ethna Thompson of Rangeley.

Public memorial services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street, Rangeley, with Rev. Jud Pealer, officiating. Following services, refreshments will be servedin the Undercroft of the Church.

The family asks that condolences and tributes be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.