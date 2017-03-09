AUBURN - Erlane Williams Dyke, 80, went to be with her Lord on March 8, 2017 at the Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Kingfield, the daughter of Erland and Mary (Philpot) Jackson. Erlane grew up in Portland, graduated from Deering High School, and attended business school.

On June 8, 1963, she married Richard Williams Sr. And they were blessed with two sons, Richard and Robert. After Dick’s passing, she married Skip Dyke and was blessed with stepsons, William and Kelley and stepdaughter, Lisa. Erlane felt that her life was complete when spending time with any of her 12 grandchildren.

Erlane wants her family and friends to know that “I have not died, but am going home like a shooting star. I thank God for the special friends and family that He provided me with to walk this life path.”

She is survived by; her husband, Wallace “Skip” Dyke of Farmington; her sons, Richard Williams of Industry, Robert Williams of Germany; her stepsons, William Davenport of Wiscassett, Kelley Dyke of Wilton; her stepdaughter, Lisa Sutherland of Dartmouth, NH; and twelve grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Erlane’s memory to the Clearwater Food Pantry, 1432 Industry Rd., Industry, ME 04938.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., at the Farmington Baptist Church,

194 Whittier Road, Farmington, ME, with Pastor David Lewis officiating. Interment will be later in the spring at the family cemetery in Weston, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.