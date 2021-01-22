Erma L. (Foss) Atwood (1946-2021)

Erma L. (Foss) Atwood, 74, passed away January 7, 2021 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison. She was born December 14, 1946 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Earl and Lillian (York) Foss.

Before her stroke in 2001, she spent her time raising 6 children and taking care of her home. Her spare time was utilized working part-time jobs to support her family, either cooking for the local diner or cleaning at the nearest hospital. She enjoyed craft, making flower arrangements for graves during Memorial Day and Christmas wreaths, kissing balls and swags to sell to her neighbors and passing traffic. Her family and friends were kept warm with homemade hats, mittens, and afghans. She had a love for cats, especially her “tom cat”, Tom-Tom.

Erma is survived by 6 children, Greg Shaw, Kevin Shaw and spouse Cindy, Mark Shaw, Dale Shaw, Richard Shaw, Angela Joyce and spouse Robin; 2 daughters-in-law, Betty Jo Adams-Goodwin and Diane (Caron) Shaw; 4 grandchildren, Zackary Joyce, Mylana Shaw, Aaron Shaw, and Nathan Shaw; 2 great grandchildren, Sophia Shaw and Emmett Shaw.

To honor Erma’s love for family gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at noon at T & B Banquet Center in Skowhegan. Current restriction require no more than 50 attendees, social distancing and face masks at all times (unless eating).

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donations be made in Erma’s memory to PALS Animal Shelter, 188 Case Road, Winthrop ME 04364. This is a no kill cat shelter, please contact the shelter at 207-395-4274 for a list of their needs.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.