Erma Miriam Grimaldi (1924-2017)

FARMINGTON - Erma Seamon Grimaldi, 93, of Jay, died Saturday morning, April 1, at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was born Feb. 23, 1924 in Jay, a daughter of Twining J. and Nettie (Gross) Seamon, where she grew up on the family farm. A graduate of Jay High School, she worked at International Paper Company during WWII, later at GH Bass Shoe Company, and retired from Decoster Egg Farm.

She married Joseph Grimaldi on July 12, 1946. The marriage of Joseph and Erma was a true love story. The newlyweds made their first home in Wilton, later moving to Jay, where they’ve been since 1956. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last July surrounded by their loved ones.

She enjoyed traveling across the U.S. and Canada with their RV, but always enjoyed their home best. Her memories of growing up on a large farm, with the companionship of her sisters and brothers, were always near and dear to her. She loved her flower gardens, bird watching, the ocean and her grandchildren.

She enjoyed talking on the phone to her family across the country and loved it when they showed up to visit. There was always a waiting cup of tea, slice of pie, and laughter at her table.

Her survivors include her beloved husband, Joseph, and her loving daughters, Valerie Richard, Susan Moulton, Jill (Joseph) Houle, and her son Michael Grimaldi. Her grandchildren: Wesley Norton and companion Tina Baker, Arielle Jasmin, Nicholas (Katie) Jasmin, Katie Moulton and husband Matthew Thomson, Joseph Moulton, Gregory Houle, Jessica (Michael) Moulton, and Shane Lewis.

She is also survived by one great granddaughter Skylar Jean Thomson.

Also, her wonderful siblings: Sisters; Arlene Brimigion and her husband, Palmer; Laura Weber; Miriam Ewing; Alice Vale and her husband, Donald.; and Brenda Endicott and her companion Clyde Young; two sisters-in-law Dawn Seamon; Lois Seamon, and many dear nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her cherished parents; her siblings: Alton Seamon , Eleanor Adams, Orland Seamon, Althea Hoisington, and Leon Seamon, brothers-in-law Ed Weber, John Ewing and Fred Adams; and a son-in-law Edward Moulton.

Her family requests that condolences and tributes be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133), Jay, Monday afternoon, April 3, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Center Tuesday morning April 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. Remembrance gifts may be given to either the FMH Oncology Dept. 111 Franklin Health Commons Farmington, ME, 04938 or to the American Heart Association 51 US Route 1, Suite M Scarborough, ME, 04074. Winter entombment at the Remembrance Center. Private spring burial at Stubbs Mills Cemetery, East Jay.