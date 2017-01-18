Erma P. Robinson (1923-2017)

VASSALBORO - Erma P. (Leathers) Robinson, 93, of Vassalboro, died on Jan. 13, 2017 as she wished; at home, after the holidays, and on her lucky day, Friday the 13th. She faced her death just as she lived, with no fear, doubt, or regrets, as her body succumbed to colon cancer.

She was born the sixth of eight children in Corinna on May 23, 1923, to parents Ivory and Viola Leathers. She is predeceased by all. She married the boy next door, Ervin R. Robinson, in Vassalboro on Oct. 24, 1943. Ervin passed away in 1991. He was her one and only, and she is looking forward to being reunited with him in the life beyond.

She spent the majority of her life as a homemaker, getting great satisfaction from gardening, berry picking, canning, sewing, and DIY home remodeling projects. Active into her 90s, she continued to plant a vegetable garden, split and stack wood, feed the birds, shovel snow, and refinish furniture. She especially enjoyed decorating for the holidays, which included a Christmas tree in every room. Throughout their 48 years of marriage, she and Ervin road tripped with a camper all over the United States and in her later years she traveled to other countries, including Germany, Russia, and Latvia. She kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland at the age of 85 and ziplined in Costa Rica at 82.

She is survived by two of her three daughters: Sherry Cennamo and her husband Ralph, and Robin Robinson, all of Vassalboro; and her son-in-law of 50 years, Phil Astwood of Newberry, S.C.; her eldest daughter and Phil's wife, Valarie Astwood, of Newberry, S.C., passed away in 2015. Erma will be missed by eight grandchildren and eight great grands; Heather Astwood and her husband Greg Kemp of Germantown, Maryland; Owen Astwood and his wife Holly of Irmo, S.C., and their daughters Isabel and Madelyn; Scott Robinson Sevigny of Nuevo Arenal, Costa Rica and his sons Jordan and Anthony; Staci Fortunato and her husband Peter, of Augusta and their sons Andrew and Daniel; Shelly Wilson of Windsor and her sons, Lukas and Isaak; and grandsons Michael Cennamo, of Portland; Anthony Cennamo, of Hallowell; and Nicholas Cennamo of Monhegan.

Erma leaves behind her two feline companions of 12 years, Princess and Admiral; and hundreds of adoring Facebook fans, who have followed her escapades over the past few years and to whom she is known as the "Ermalator."

The family would like to generously thank all the staff members at Maine General Hospice Care, especially Kathleen and Ayla, for their respectful and loving care of the Ermalator.

Erma planned her own Memorial Service which will be held in the Quaker style on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Friends Meeting House, Stanley Hill Road, Vassalboro. To honor her, she wanted everyone in attendance to wear something in her favorite color: red. A reception will be held immediately following at the meeting house. There are no visiting hours. Graveside services will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Vassalboro Community School, 1116 Webber Pond Road, Vassalboro, ME 04989.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.