Erminia Chorzempa Lichota (1920 – 2018)

BILLERICA, Mass. - Erminia Chorzempa Lichota, 97, of Billerica, Mass., formerly of Wilton, passed on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley.

She was born Nov. 23, 1920 in Wilton, a daughter of John and Rosie (Tworek) Chorzempa. She was a graduate of Wilton Academy and on Feb. 15, 1947, married Walter A. Lichota in Wilton. She was employed at the G. H. Bass Shoe Co. in Wilton and later studied at Bay Path Institute where she learned bookkeeping. She was employed at Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. in Brooklyn, New York.

She was a member of the National DAV Auxiliary. She was a devoted wife and mother and was an accomplished seamstress and cook.

She is loved by her husband, Walter Anthony Lichota and their son, Randall Walter Lichota, both of Billerica, Mass., and a sister, Fernanda Giusti of Connecticut.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmingotn Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Funeral services will be held, Thursday morning at 11 a.m. from the Center with Rev. Fr. Paul Dumais of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farmington as celebrant. Committal prayers will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.