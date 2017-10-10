Ernest Allen (1939-2017)

FARMINGTON - Ernest Allen, Jr., 78, of East Dixfield Road, Jay, died on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at the Sandy River Center.

He was born on April 21, 1939 in Norwalk, Connecticut, a loving son of Ernest and Edna (Harrington) Allen. On June 28, 1960, he married Rejeanne, the love of his life, in Pound Ridge, NY. They were married for 47 years, until her untimely passing in 2007.

Ernest was a veteran of the United States Army and served as the Chief of Police for the town of Rangeley for many years. He was also a business owner for most of his life, first owning a successful grocery store and delicatessen, Allen’s Delicatessen, in Norwalk, CT. After selling that business, Ernest owned the Swiss Colony Cottages (formerly True’s Camps) in Rangeley, ME. For many years, Ernest and Rejeanne hosted families while they were on vacation in the mountains of Western Maine.

Ernest enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, and snowmobiling. More than anything else, he loved and adored his wife. The love that he always showed for her will never be forgotten by those in his life. He will always be remembered by family and friends as a man of great character and integrity and could always be counted on in a time of need. He will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by one brother, Robert Allen, of Bethel, CT, and several in-laws including Linda Thibodeau, Jacqueline Labrie, Jean-Marc and Irene Thibodeau, Pauline Thibodeau, Napoleon Toulouse and many loving nieces and nephews.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 pm from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street, Rangeley. A reception for family and friends will follow services at Moose Alley in Rangeley. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240 or ahch.org. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.