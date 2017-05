HARTLAND - Ernest D. Butler Jr. age 86, died Feb. 23, 2017 at his home in Hartland. He was the son of Ernest D. Sr. and Ethel M. (Thompson) Butler. Graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Thusrday, May 18, 2017 at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Arrangements by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.