Ernest David Butler, Jr. (1930-2017)

HARTLAND - Ernest David Butler, Jr., 86, passed away on Feb. 23, 2017, at his home in Hartland surrounded by his family.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1930, in Old Town, the son of Ernest David Sr. and Ethel Maude (Thompson) Butler. He attended school in St. Albans. On March 27, 1976, he married Dorothy Legassie in Eddington.

He was employed as a truck driver and pulp loader from 1945 to 1948; from 1948 to 1950 he was a leather worker, wheel man, loading and dumping tanning wheels for Hartland Tanning Company, then from 1953 to 1996, he became a supervisor at Hartland Tanning Company.

He served on the Hartland Fire Department and was president of the Hartland Credit Union. Ernest enjoyed golf, horse shoes, fishing, and loved family gatherings. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a demolition specialist and heavy equipment operator in Germany and earned the rank of sergeant. He served until his honorable discharge in 1953.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dorothy (Legassie) Butler of Hartland; two daughters: Rhonda Southard of Hartland, Cindy Webber and husband Kenney of Pittsfield; three sons: Philip Butler and wife Valarie of Unity, Mike Seekins and wife Wanda of Canaan, Paul Seekins of Salt Springs, Florida; granddaughters: Rhonda Kinney of Detroit, Heather Shaw of Sharon, S.C., Dayna Butler of Hartland, Taylor Butler of Palmyra; grandsons: Hunter Seekins of Canaan, Jacob Butler of Pittsfield, Cody Campbell of Canaan, Joshua Seekins of Winthrop; along with many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother- and sisters-in-law.

He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Ethel Butler; brothers: Alfred, Joe, Bobby, and Dick; and a son, Allen Butler.

A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ernest’s memory to Beacon Hospice, 289 State Street, Suite B, Bangor, ME 04401.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.