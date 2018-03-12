Ernest H. Miner (1926-2018)

KINGFIELD - On Wednesday, March 7, 2018, Ernest H. Miner, 91, passed away peacefully from his earthly journey to join his parents, Hugh and Harriet; and six older siblings, George, Gardner, Dorothy, Gertrude, Gladys, and Helen. He had been a patient for three days at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Ernie was born on October 13, 1926, in Middleboro, Mass., the son of Hugh and Harriet (Jenkins) Miner, and raised in Randolph, Mass. He served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 1945 to May 1947. He returned to the family home in Randolph, Mass. and found employment in machine shops in the area alongside his brother Gardner. He later made his home with his sister Dorothy.

Around 1950, his brother George built a camp on RT 145 in Freeman, Maine. This was when Ernie started coming to the area, as often as he could; on vacations with George and his wife Bobbe and their daughter Bobbe; on hunting and fishing trips with George and Gardner, and Ernie’s lifelong friend Walter Hess, and many other friends. Ernie so enjoyed the area, he chose to retire here in 1992, residing on the Baker Hill Road next door to his friend of 40 years or so, Lew Badershall, becoming an honorary member of the Badershall family.

Due to declining health, in 2011 Ernie was no longer able to maintain his home and entered assisted living at Orchard Park in Farmington. After one year there, Ernie chose to move to Kingfield Elderly Housing to be nearer his friends at Tranten’s store. In his five and a half years there, he made many new friends including Dawn Taylor who kept a watchful eye on his well-being, taking him shopping and out to eat. He looked forward to their daily cribbage matches.

Ernie is survived by; six nephews and five nieces, including Bobbe Laurence and her husband Tom of Marshfield, Mass. Ernie is fondly remembered by acquaintances as “such a sweet man."

A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Monday, May 21, 2018, at 1 p.m., at the Village Cemetery in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.