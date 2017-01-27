Ernest M. Butterfield (1920-2017)

FARMINGTON – Ernest M. Butterfield, “Ernie,” 90, a lifelong resident of Chesterville, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday Jan. 27, 2017 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center, Farmington.

He was born June 11, 1920, a son of Joyce Keith and Hattie (Watts) Butterfield. Educated locally, he was a sawmill worker and log scaler for Starbird Lumber Co., and worked for Metcalf’s in W. Farmington, L.C.Andrews, Davis Brothers Construction and retired from Hammond Lumber Co.

Ernie was a dedicated family man who was devoted to caring for his family. He was an extraordinary gardener and took great pride in keeping his home immaculate, inside and out. He enjoyed reminiscing and kept journals of community and family activities that are now treasured keepsakes.

He will be remembered for many things, but particularly for his unselfish gift of time and presence. He taught many in his family how to fish and how to stack a perfect woodpile!

He is survived by his wife and “dance partner” of nearly 40 years, Socorro (Gucman) Butterfield, whom he married on April 9, 1977, of Chesterville (they often had dates where they would get dressed in their best formal attire and go out for a fine evening of dancing). He also is survived by his son, Brian Butterfield and his wife, Diana of Chesterville; daughter, Gloria Whitney and her husband, Harold of Livermore; grandchildren: Jean Mason and her husband, Harold; Veronica Butterfield, Sherry Burns, Holly Wyman, Cathy Faile and her husband Derek; Debbie Robbins and her husband, Tim.; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a grandson, Jacob Aaron Mason; and siblings: John Butterfield, Evelyn Greenough and Marguerite Mason, and his beloved cat, Daisy.

Tributes and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmignton Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington, Monday January 30 from 12 Noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 PM. Remembrance gifts may be given to the Franklin Cty. Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, Me. 04938. Winter entombment at the funeral home. Sprig burial at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington.