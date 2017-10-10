Errol Mervin Hammond (1935-2017)

AUBURN – Errol Mervin Hammond, 81, of East Dixfield, died early Monday morning at the Androscoggin Hospice House.

He was born in Carthage, Oct. 28, 1935, a son of John and Arlene (Boston) Hammond and received his education in Carthage and Dixfield schools and entered the US Navy prior to his high school graduation and served for over 20 years. On April 15, 1957, he married Laura Smith.

After his discharge from the Navy, he worked at Thames Valley Steel, Diamond Match in Peru and later for BE and K at International Paper Company in Jay as well as owning his own portable welding business. HE was an active member of the East Dixfield Baptist Church and was a member of the East Dixfield Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed car racing and working with his firewood.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Laura of East Dixfield; 3 daughters, Barbara Woodard and her husband, Leland of MD, Cindy Savage and her husband, Jake of East Dixfield, and Tammi Becker and her husband, John of Leeds; 6 grandchildren, Kari-Lyn, Kristopher, Shawn, Sarah, Michael, and Heather-Lyn; 9 great grandchildren, Keith, Kendrick, Chase, Emma, Ryan, Levi, Hailey-Jo, Alannah, and Josiah; a sister, Sandra Averill and husband, David of New Sharon; his best friend, rescue dog, Bear.

He was predeceased by a sister, Beverly Adams; and a great-granddaughter, Jody Abbott. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall as well as a memorial video at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Following services, a reception will be held at the East Dixfield Fire Station. Private interment will be at the East Dixfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts to the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 236 Stetson Road, Auburn, ME 04210.