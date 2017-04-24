Esther L. (Lambert) Waters (1928-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Esther L. (Lambert) Waters, 89, passed away April 15, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born April 7, 1928 in Skowhegan, and was adopted and raised by her grandparents, Manley and Mabel (Cleveland) Lambert.

She was educated in the schools of Skowhegan, graduating from Bloomfield Academy (Skowhegan High School) in June, 1946. She was employed for 25 years by W.J. Croteau Insurance Agency, and 5 years by Finley-Mullen Insurance Agency, then the Wm Philbrick Insurance Agency for a short time before joining Somerset County Superior Court office staff in 1972. Later, she was elected clerk of Somerset County Superior Court and retiring from that position in 1993 loving her job and “the girls”. She then, enjoyed many years as a volunteer in that office. Esther enjoyed knitting, latch-hook rug making; reading, and letter writing.

Esther is survived by her son, Austin J. Waters and partner Jennifer of Skowhegan; a niece and nephew from step-brother’s family in Kentucky and Lisbon Falls; 3 second cousins and their families in Brookline, New Hampshire. She also survived by a nephew, Jimmy Waters of Skowhegan; a niece Ruth Haskins and husband Harold of Skowhegan; cousin, Callie Soule and husband, Greg of Skowhegan and a niece, Peggy McCarthy of Mass.

She was predeceased by her husband, George J. Waters; parents, grandparents, an aunt, an uncle, and two cousins.

“I would like to give thanks to Jennifer and her mother Sonya McBride along with the staff from Maine General Hospice for taking great care of my mother at her home, so she was able to spend the last few months of her life in the house she was raised in”. -Austin

Esther’s last request was to make sure to give her special blessings on family and friends. She had a kind word for everyone and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held 11am, Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the East Cemetery in Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Esther’s memory to the Charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.