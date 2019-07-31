Esther Susan Bachelder (1918-2019)

FARMINGTON - Esther Susan Bachelder, 100, passed away on July 30, 2019, at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born on Dec. 26, 1918 in Dallas Plantation, with her twin sister Hester, to Walter and Florence (Collins) Anderson. She was educated in the schools of Dallas Plantation and Rangeley.

On April 6, 1940, Esther married Jobie Bachelder and he predeceased her on Dec. 18, 1994. For 7 years, she worked at the B.F.D. Mill in Phillips and then at Forster Mfg. Co. in Strong for 12 years. Esther enjoyed knitting, gardening and doing crossword puzzles. She also loved camping and fishing, playing volleyball, horseshoes, and baseball, riding her bicycle and attending family get-togethers. Everyone was always welcomed to her home.

Esther is survived by three sons, Boyd Bachelder Sr. (Rhoda) of Phillips, Wilfred Bachelder Sr. (Juanita) of Avon, Peter Bachelder (Mary) of Avon; three daughters, Joanne Barker of New Sharon, Shari Freese (Chellis) of Farmington, Susan Marin (Thomas) of Skowhegan; brother, Horace Anderson of Dixfield; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jobie Bachelder; daughter, Beverly Savage; two sons, Wayne Bachelder and “Little Joe” Jobie Bachelder Jr.; and her twin sister, Hester Haines.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.