Ethel Chapman Lake (1926-2018)

AUBURN – Ethel Chapman Lake, 91, of Wilton, was baptized Tuesday evening and passed away peacefully early Thursday morning at the Hospice House with her family by her side.

She was born in Mercer, Feb. 16, 1926, a daughter of Leander and Myrtle (Hanson) Chapman. When the Chapman family moved to North Jay, it was Ethel’s wishes to attend Wilton Academy. In order to pay for her tuition, she washed dishes at the Academy and walked many miles each way. She was a devoted mother to her four daughters and retired from GH Bass and Co. where she had worked in the mailroom. She later worked part-time at Carousel of Crafts. On June 8, 1945, she married Ralph “Bill” Lake and they were together for thirty years. She enjoyed her home and feeding and watching birds, and loved going to Lakewood Theater with family and friends as an annual tradition. She attended many activities of her children and grandchildren, seldom missing a game and always cheering them on.

She is forever loved by her family; daughters, Londa (Ron) Dennett of Zephyr Hills, FL, Karen (Jeff) Sweetser of West Farmington, Sue (Jim) Cantrell of Temple, and Kimberly (Jim) Alexander of Pocono Summit, PA; grandchildren, Shawn (Johanna) Dennett of Franklin, MA, Isacc and Nickolas Stanley of West Farmington, Adam Stanley of Starks, Sayward and Lukas(Devin) Sweetser of Farmington, Ami (Richard) Seamon of Auburn, James (Melissa) Cantrell of Gardiner, Melissa (Scott) Stinchcomb of Freeport, Trevor (Leslie) Alexander of Mt. Holly, NJ, Amber(Chelsea Smith) Alexander of Denver, CO; 18 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; special friends, Lee Masterman, Ann Kendall, Vivian Lovak, and Sylvia Holman; She was predeceased by 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Dennett, Jason, Justin, and Jeromy Alexander; brothers, Frank and Kenneth Chapman; and sisters, Jean Redlevske and Verna Filteau; and a special sister-in-law, Hazel Chapman Duguay. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. “Love has no boundaries.”

Graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 5 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, Hospice House, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.