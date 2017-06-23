Ethel J. Goldsmith (1921-2017)

FARMINGTON - Ethel J. Goldsmith, 96, formerly of Wilton died Wednesday morning at Pinewood Terrace.

She was born in Manchester, Jan. 12, 1921 and received her education in Winthrop and New Sharon schools. She worked in several factories in the Fall River/New Bedford area for a time prior to her marriage to Lybrand C. Goldsmith. He died Sept. 7, 2006. They made their home in Wilton and then moved to Thomaston, and after retirement moved back to Wilton. Mrs. Goldsmith was an active Cub Scout leader, enjoyed gardening, and was a strong Christian.

She is survived by her son, Gordon and his wife, Billie Howard-Goldsmith of Boothbay Harbor; a foster daughter, Jane Lynch of Shawmut; grandchildren, Danielle Goldsmith of Rutland, VT and Kenneth Lynch of Rochester, NY; a great grand-daughter, Casey Lynch; brother, Kenneth Jones, Jr. of Temple; several nieces and nephews; She was predeceased by a brother, William and a sister, Helen.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pinewood Terrace and Beacon Hospice for the care of Ethel during her journey.

Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.