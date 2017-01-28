Etta J. Robbins (1925-2017)

FARMINGTON - Etta Jane Robbins, 91, passed away on Jan. 27, 2017 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born in Leroy, N.Y., on April 10, 1925. On April 20, 1946, she married Russell Robbins and he predeceased her in 2010.

For many years and with her husband, she was an owner and manager of the Star Lite Drive-in restaurant on Rtes 2 & 4 in Farmington.

Etta enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

She is survived by her son, Gary Robbins and wife Diane of Florida; her daughter, Gail Lewis of Colorado; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Donations in Etta’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. There will be no service at this time.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.