Eufemia M. Wilk (1924-2016)

FARMINGTON - Eufemia M. Wilk, 92 of Farmington, formerly of Stoneham, Mass., passed away on Dec. 29, 2016, at The Pierce House in Farmington.

She was born on March 15, 1924, in Sasamon, Castilla-Leon, Spain, daughter of Faustino and Petra (Coral) Fernandez. In 1927, the family moved to France and lived on the outskirts of Paris.

Eufemia, known to friends as “Effie” received her education in France. During WWII at the age of 18, she worked in a German labor camp making parts for airplanes, not always the right way she would tell us with a smile. During this time Effie met an American soldier in the U.S. Army, Walter D. Wilk, they married on Nov. 24, 1945 in Aubvillers, Somme, France. They continued to live in France for two years, till moving to the United States.

Effie passed through Ellis Island on May 24, 1947, soon to become a proud United States citizen. She and Walter soon made their home in Stoneham Mass., where they raised their family, spending summer vacations visiting PEI, Canada and Sebago Lake, Maine.

She had many jobs over the years, working as a seamstress/designer at Brooks Brothers and Mast Industries, and a substitute teacher in Stoneham, Mass. for French and Spanish. Her last job was making bullet proof vests with Mast Industries for the U.S. government, a job she was very proud of, retiring at 70 years old. Effie moved to Bonita Springs, Florida, where she was president of the Women’s Auxiliary for the Estereo Elks Lodge and did volunteer work for the Bonita Springs Lions Club. She loved her daily walks on the beach picking seashells and spending time with family and friends. Sewing, knitting, crocheting, and gardening were things Effie loved along with being a fabulous cook and baker.

Effie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, a wonderful Mom and Grandmother loved by all.

In 2012 she moved to Farmington, Maine, to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.

She is survived by two sons: Dennis and his wife Sara of Industry, Maine, and Jeffrey and his wife Nadina of Gloucester, Mass.; three grandchildren: Amanda Lougee, of South Hamilton, Mass., Travis Mustone, or Burlington, Mass., and Justine Wilk, of Goucester Mass.; two great grandchildren, Hunter and Miles.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter D. Wilk, and nine brothers and sisters: Teotico, Victuro, Torino, Joseph, Aurelio, Consuelo, Casilda, Janette, Nina.

At her request there will be no visiting hours; there will be a memorial service in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to The Pierce House, 204 Main Street, Farmington, ME 04938.

At her request there will be no visiting hours; there will be a memorial service in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to The Pierce House, 204 Main Street, Farmington, ME 04938.