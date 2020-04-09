Eunice E. Hammond (1925-2020)

VANCOUVER, Wash. - Eunice E. Hammond, 94, passed away on April 2, 2020.

She was born in Farmington, Maine on July 11, 1925, and was the oldest daughter of Leroy and Mildred (Hamlin) Hammond. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1943 as valedictorian and the University of Maine in 1947.

In 1957, she moved to California and lived in the Los Angeles area, most recently in Downey where she was employed as an office manager. After retiring, she volunteered at the Downey City Library and for Meals on Wheels for many years. In July of last year, she moved to Vancouver, Washington, to Springwood Landing, an independent living place, to be close to family. She loved Springwood Landing and felt she was on vacation every day.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Friends of the Downey City Library, Sierra Club, Audubon Society, and the American Association of University Women. One of her favorite past times was knitting mittens for children and over the years, she sent hundreds of mittens back to Maine to warm the hands of young children. She donated the mittens to local schools, Head Start centers, and the Franklin County (Maine) Children’s Task Force. She loved completing the daily crossword puzzle and was an avid bridge player. Eunice was a dedicated Los Angeles Dodger fan and did everything she could to watch every game on TV. She traveled as often as she could to visit Maine and also traveled to Hong Kong and Thailand to visit family. She was a strong supporter of Special Olympics even traveling to Utah and Austria to the International Winter Special Olympics to support her niece.

Her parents and sister, Eleanor Kahkonen, predeceased her. She is survived by her sisters Rowena Swain of Auburn (Maine), Ramona Russell of Wilton (Maine), and her ten nieces and nephews: Martti Kahkonen (Monique) of Prescott, Arizona; Margo Ferguson (John) of Camas, Washington; Marjorie Santoro (Brad) of Dalzell, South Carolina; Eunice Goss (Greg) of Kent City, Michigan; JoAnn Gallant (Chris) of Turner, Maine; Karen Russell and Kathy Wells (Roger) of Wilton, Maine; Richard Russell Jr. of Atkinson, New Hampshire; Steven Russell (Gladys) of Farmington, Maine; Kristine Pottle (Jeff) of New Sharon, Maine.

Burial will be in the fall at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington, Maine. Memorial gifts may be made to Work First, Inc., PO Box 86 Farmington, Maine 04938.